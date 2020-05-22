XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] Stock trading around $73.12 per share: What’s Next?

XPO Logistics Inc. [NYSE: XPO] gained 1.37% or 0.99 points to close at $73.12 with a heavy trading volume of 1096864 shares. It opened the trading session at $71.89, the shares rose to $74.50 and dropped to $71.89, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for XPO points out that the company has recorded -12.45% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -90.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, XPO reached to a volume of 1096864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPO shares is $83.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for XPO Logistics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2020, representing the official price target for XPO Logistics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on XPO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPO Logistics Inc. is set at 3.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for XPO in the course of the last twelve months was 14.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for XPO stock

XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.56. With this latest performance, XPO shares gained by 21.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.67 for XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.08, while it was recorded at 69.56 for the last single week of trading, and 73.91 for the last 200 days.

XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.23 and a Gross Margin at +15.09. XPO Logistics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.29.

Return on Total Capital for XPO is now 9.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 273.79. Additionally, XPO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 257.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] managed to generate an average of $3,820 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.26.XPO Logistics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, XPO Logistics Inc. posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPO Logistics Inc. go to 13.29%.

An analysis of insider ownership at XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]

There are presently around $6,552 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPO stocks are: ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD with ownership of 17,854,496, which is approximately -4.702% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,936,317 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $644.58 million in XPO stocks shares; and SPRUCE HOUSE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $639.68 million in XPO stock with ownership of nearly -25.161% of the company’s market capitalization.

189 institutional holders increased their position in XPO Logistics Inc. [NYSE:XPO] by around 9,161,463 shares. Additionally, 233 investors decreased positions by around 10,182,301 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 71,488,774 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,832,538 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPO stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,195,585 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 1,002,718 shares during the same period.