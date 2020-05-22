Friday, May 22, 2020
Industry

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] Stock trading around $2.70 per share: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer
W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE: WTI] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.76 during the day while it closed the day at $2.70. W&T Offshore Inc. stock has also gained 6.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WTI stock has declined by -20.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -33.17% and lost -51.44% year-on date.

The market cap for WTI stock reached $367.98 million, with 140.77 million shares outstanding and 93.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.38M shares, WTI reached a trading volume of 5716598 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTI shares is $3.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for W&T Offshore Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $8 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for W&T Offshore Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on WTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for W&T Offshore Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for WTI in the course of the last twelve months was 1.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

WTI stock trade performance evaluation

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.30. With this latest performance, WTI shares gained by 13.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.60 for W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.12, while it was recorded at 2.67 for the last single week of trading, and 3.78 for the last 200 days.

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.16 and a Gross Margin at +32.46. W&T Offshore Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.59.

Return on Total Capital for WTI is now 30.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.57. Additionally, WTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 152.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] managed to generate an average of $249,880 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.W&T Offshore Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, W&T Offshore Inc. posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -383.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTI.

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $175 million, or 58.70% of WTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,382,317, which is approximately -7.026% of the company’s market cap and around 33.90% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 7,243,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.7 million in WTI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $19.1 million in WTI stock with ownership of nearly -0.053% of the company’s market capitalization.

57 institutional holders increased their position in W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE:WTI] by around 4,820,727 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 26,553,698 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 32,962,500 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,336,925 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTI stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,178,851 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 6,693,950 shares during the same period.

Popular Category