why Cerus Corporation [CERS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.80

Cerus Corporation [NASDAQ: CERS] closed the trading session at $5.56 on 05/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.43, while the highest price level was $5.63. The stocks have a year to date performance of 31.75 percent and weekly performance of 6.51 percent. The stock has been moved at 28.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, CERS reached to a volume of 1269992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cerus Corporation [CERS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CERS shares is $7.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CERS stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Cerus Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 13, 2019, representing the official price target for Cerus Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerus Corporation is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for CERS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

CERS stock trade performance evaluation

Cerus Corporation [CERS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.51. With this latest performance, CERS shares gained by 4.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CERS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.68 for Cerus Corporation [CERS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.92, while it was recorded at 5.42 for the last single week of trading, and 4.74 for the last 200 days.

Cerus Corporation [CERS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cerus Corporation [CERS] shares currently have an operating margin of -70.62 and a Gross Margin at +62.02. Cerus Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.97.

Return on Total Capital for CERS is now -56.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cerus Corporation [CERS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.97. Additionally, CERS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cerus Corporation [CERS] managed to generate an average of -$280,488 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Cerus Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cerus Corporation [CERS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cerus Corporation posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -27.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CERS.

Cerus Corporation [CERS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $729 million, or 65.80% of CERS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CERS stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 14,005,056, which is approximately 48.73% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, holding 13,713,195 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75.56 million in CERS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $68.89 million in CERS stock with ownership of nearly 8.021% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cerus Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Cerus Corporation [NASDAQ:CERS] by around 27,798,950 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 9,560,991 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 94,973,413 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,333,354 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CERS stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,925,115 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 3,091,932 shares during the same period.