Wells Fargo lifts Castlight Health Inc. [CSLT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Castlight Health Inc. [NYSE: CSLT] gained 15.95% on the last trading session, reaching $0.83 price per share at the time. Castlight Health Inc. represents 148.87 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $116.15 million with the latest information. CSLT stock price has been found in the range of $0.72 to $1.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 564.62K shares, CSLT reached a trading volume of 6504458 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Castlight Health Inc. [CSLT]:

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Castlight Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $4 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2019, representing the official price target for Castlight Health Inc. stock. On October 31, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for CSLT shares from 6 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Castlight Health Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

Trading performance analysis for CSLT stock

Castlight Health Inc. [CSLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.88. With this latest performance, CSLT shares gained by 22.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.80 for Castlight Health Inc. [CSLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7121, while it was recorded at 0.7384 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1991 for the last 200 days.

Castlight Health Inc. [CSLT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Castlight Health Inc. [CSLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.85 and a Gross Margin at +58.78. Castlight Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.91.

Return on Total Capital for CSLT is now -21.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Castlight Health Inc. [CSLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.14. Additionally, CSLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Castlight Health Inc. [CSLT] managed to generate an average of -$86,397 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Castlight Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Castlight Health Inc. [CSLT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Castlight Health Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Castlight Health Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Castlight Health Inc. [CSLT]

There are presently around $59 million, or 83.50% of CSLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSLT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 17,102,219, which is approximately 2.702% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; RAGING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 10,423,517 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.46 million in CSLT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.81 million in CSLT stock with ownership of nearly -1.059% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Castlight Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Castlight Health Inc. [NYSE:CSLT] by around 4,482,498 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 7,800,927 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 69,467,418 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,750,843 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSLT stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 272,142 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 917,100 shares during the same period.