Friday, May 22, 2020
Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] Revenue clocked in at $4.00 million, up 27.36% YTD: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee
Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPCE] traded at a low on 05/21/20, posting a -1.01 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $14.71. The results of the trading session contributed to over 9339369 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stands at 5.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.89%.

The market cap for SPCE stock reached $3.15 billion, with 202.41 million shares outstanding and 69.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.81M shares, SPCE reached a trading volume of 9339369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]?

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $25, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on SPCE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 786.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96.

How has SPCE stock performed recently?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.37. With this latest performance, SPCE shares dropped by -14.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.07 for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.92, while it was recorded at 15.41 for the last single week of trading.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] shares currently have an operating margin of -4241.26 and a Gross Margin at -138.11. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5578.82.

Return on Total Capital for SPCE is now -27.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.25. Additionally, SPCE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] managed to generate an average of -$232,820 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Insider trade positions for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]

There are presently around $319 million, or 18.90% of SPCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPCE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,457,162, which is approximately 3.441% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WEISS MULTI-STRATEGY ADVISERS LLC, holding 1,965,864 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.21 million in SPCE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $20.07 million in SPCE stock with ownership of nearly -3.34% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPCE] by around 6,452,860 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 30,279,823 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 15,259,264 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,473,419 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPCE stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,583,106 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 21,179,988 shares during the same period.

