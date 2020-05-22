Friday, May 22, 2020
type here...
Companies

Textron Inc. [TXT] is -39.57% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Brandon Evans
0
0

Must read

Finance

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] Is Currently 4.17 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Harley-Davidson Inc. jumped around 0.91 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $22.75 at the close of the session, up 4.17%. Harley-Davidson Inc....
Read more
Market

For Cigna Corporation [CI], Bernstein sees a rise to $223. What next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Cigna Corporation slipped around -3.51 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $188.27 at the close of the session, down -1.83%. Cigna Corporation...
Read more
Companies

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF] Stock trading around $14.84 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
e.l.f. Beauty Inc. jumped around 1.06 points on Monday, while shares priced at $14.84 at the close of the session, up 7.69%. e.l.f....
Read more
Companies

Republic Services Inc. [RSG] is -9.62% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Republic Services Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.46% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more

Textron Inc. [NYSE: TXT] price plunged by -1.39 percent to reach at -$0.38. A sum of 1224698 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.20M shares. Textron Inc. shares reached a high of $27.7472 and dropped to a low of $26.91 until finishing in the latest session at $26.95.

The one-year TXT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.32. The average equity rating for TXT stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Textron Inc. [TXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXT shares is $31.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Textron Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $60 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Textron Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Alembic Global Advisors analysts kept a Neutral rating on TXT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Textron Inc. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXT in the course of the last twelve months was 12.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

TXT Stock Performance Analysis:

Textron Inc. [TXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.43. With this latest performance, TXT shares gained by 1.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.72 for Textron Inc. [TXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.31, while it was recorded at 26.43 for the last single week of trading, and 41.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Textron Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Textron Inc. [TXT] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.73 and a Gross Margin at +20.93. Textron Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.98.

Return on Total Capital for TXT is now 11.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Textron Inc. [TXT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.14. Additionally, TXT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Textron Inc. [TXT] managed to generate an average of $23,286 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.Textron Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

TXT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Textron Inc. posted 0.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.86/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Textron Inc. go to -2.77%.

Textron Inc. [TXT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,157 million, or 84.20% of TXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 33,312,624, which is approximately 4.642% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,733,274 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $703.29 million in TXT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $465.68 million in TXT stock with ownership of nearly -6.948% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Textron Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in Textron Inc. [NYSE:TXT] by around 20,248,343 shares. Additionally, 265 investors decreased positions by around 23,542,511 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 144,916,262 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,707,116 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXT stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,200,971 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 7,578,280 shares during the same period.

Previous articleGraphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] Revenue clocked in at $6.25 billion, down -19.04% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleSunTrust slashes price target on Cerner Corporation [CERN] – find out why.

More articles

Companies

Compass Point Upgrade First Hawaiian Inc. [FHB]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
First Hawaiian Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.84% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Companies

American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC] is -31.98% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
American Campus Communities Inc. price surged by 2.20 percent to reach at $0.69. A sum of 1444524 shares traded at recent session while...
Read more
Companies

First American Financial Corporation [FAF] Is Currently 1.70 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
First American Financial Corporation stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.70% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

CubeSmart [CUBE] Stock trading around $25.25 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
CubeSmart gained 0.68% or 0.17 points to close at $25.25 with a heavy trading volume of 1279602 shares. It opened the trading session...
Read more
Industry

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] fell -28.26% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
VICI Properties Inc. closed the trading session at $18.33 on 05/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.73,...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] reaches 5.83B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Voya Financial Inc. slipped around -0.4 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $42.42 at the close of the session, down -0.93%. Voya...
Read more
Companies

Compass Point Upgrade First Hawaiian Inc. [FHB]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
First Hawaiian Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.84% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Market

Wells Fargo slashes price target on Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Cousins Properties Incorporated gained 2.08% on the last trading session, reaching $27.05 price per share at the time. Cousins Properties Incorporated represents 147.42...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

CubeSmart [CUBE] Stock trading around $25.25 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
CubeSmart gained 0.68% or 0.17 points to close at $25.25 with a heavy trading volume of 1279602 shares. It opened the trading session...
Read more
Industry

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] fell -28.26% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
VICI Properties Inc. closed the trading session at $18.33 on 05/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.73,...
Read more

Popular Category