Superior Energy Services Inc. [SPN] is -80.24% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Superior Energy Services Inc. [NYSE: SPN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -20.80% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -20.80%. Over the last 12 months, SPN stock dropped by -95.44%. The one-year Superior Energy Services Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 53.08. The average equity rating for SPN stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.73 million, with 14.83 million shares outstanding and 12.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 203.59K shares, SPN stock reached a trading volume of 2284400 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Superior Energy Services Inc. [SPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPN shares is $2.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPN stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Superior Energy Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Superior Energy Services Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Superior Energy Services Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.16.

SPN Stock Performance Analysis:

Superior Energy Services Inc. [SPN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.80. With this latest performance, SPN shares dropped by -27.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.18 for Superior Energy Services Inc. [SPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4022, while it was recorded at 1.2080 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Superior Energy Services Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Superior Energy Services Inc. [SPN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.50 and a Gross Margin at +21.32. Superior Energy Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.45.

Return on Total Capital for SPN is now 2.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Superior Energy Services Inc. [SPN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,763.71. Additionally, SPN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,721.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 95.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Superior Energy Services Inc. [SPN] managed to generate an average of -$14,952 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Superior Energy Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

SPN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Superior Energy Services Inc. posted -3.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.45/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -26.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPN.

Superior Energy Services Inc. [SPN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7 million, or 47.60% of SPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPN stocks are: MONARCH ALTERNATIVE CAPITAL LP with ownership of 1,116,196, which is approximately -1.786% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; MADISON AVENUE PARTNERS, LP, holding 978,430 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 million in SPN stocks shares; and ARISTEIA CAPITAL LLC, currently with $0.97 million in SPN stock with ownership of nearly -18.702% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Superior Energy Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Superior Energy Services Inc. [NYSE:SPN] by around 860,205 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 1,283,896 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 3,496,007 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,640,108 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPN stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 286,463 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 595,241 shares during the same period.