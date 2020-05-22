Skyline Champion Corporation [SKY] Stock trading around $24.35 per share: What’s Next?

Skyline Champion Corporation [NYSE: SKY] surged by $0.35 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $25.00 during the day while it closed the day at $24.35. Skyline Champion Corporation stock has also gained 25.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SKY stock has declined by -16.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -23.62% and lost -23.19% year-on date.

The market cap for SKY stock reached $1.38 billion, with 56.52 million shares outstanding and 54.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 661.74K shares, SKY reached a trading volume of 1268885 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Skyline Champion Corporation [SKY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SKY shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SKY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Skyline Champion Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $27 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Skyline Champion Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skyline Champion Corporation is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for SKY in the course of the last twelve months was 19.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

SKY stock trade performance evaluation

Skyline Champion Corporation [SKY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.58. With this latest performance, SKY shares gained by 55.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.96 for Skyline Champion Corporation [SKY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.51, while it was recorded at 22.77 for the last single week of trading, and 27.16 for the last 200 days.

Skyline Champion Corporation [SKY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Skyline Champion Corporation [SKY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.50 and a Gross Margin at +17.69. Skyline Champion Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.28.

Return on Total Capital for SKY is now -5.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Skyline Champion Corporation [SKY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.28. Additionally, SKY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Skyline Champion Corporation [SKY] managed to generate an average of -$8,315 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 27.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.48.Skyline Champion Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Skyline Champion Corporation [SKY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Skyline Champion Corporation posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SKY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Skyline Champion Corporation go to 0.80%.

Skyline Champion Corporation [SKY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,318 million, or 96.10% of SKY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKY stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 7,900,084, which is approximately -0.279% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,893,533 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.44 million in SKY stocks shares; and MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC, currently with $80.84 million in SKY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Skyline Champion Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Skyline Champion Corporation [NYSE:SKY] by around 5,856,032 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 5,435,289 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 43,607,093 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,898,414 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKY stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,530,562 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,754,188 shares during the same period.