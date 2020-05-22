Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA] moved up 49.69: Why It’s Important

Seneca Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: SNCA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 49.69% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 64.04%. Over the last 12 months, SNCA stock dropped by -86.63%.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.50 million, with 8.14 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 533.50K shares, SNCA stock reached a trading volume of 125458874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seneca Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNCA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 616.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30.

SNCA Stock Performance Analysis:

Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 64.04. With this latest performance, SNCA shares gained by 65.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNCA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.13 for Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7256, while it was recorded at 0.9442 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1302 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Seneca Biopharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA] shares currently have an operating margin of -56071.81. Seneca Biopharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54252.64.

Return on Total Capital for SNCA is now -151.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -147.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -149.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -117.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.94. Additionally, SNCA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA] managed to generate an average of -$1,670,330 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Seneca Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

SNCA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Seneca Biopharma Inc. posted -13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -9.1/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNCA.

Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 7.40% of SNCA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNCA stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 371,568, which is approximately 43.527% of the company’s market cap and around 4.21% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 115,311 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.1 million in SNCA stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $0.04 million in SNCA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seneca Biopharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Seneca Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:SNCA] by around 163,513 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 315,065 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 66,327 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 544,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNCA stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 49,520 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 48,884 shares during the same period.