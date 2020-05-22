Friday, May 22, 2020
scPharmaceuticals Inc. [SCPH] Is Currently -21.47 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Edison Baldwin
scPharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SCPH] slipped around -2.32 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $8.51 at the close of the session, down -21.47%. scPharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now 50.27% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SCPH Stock saw the intraday high of $8.68 and lowest of $8.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.99, which means current price is +70.10% above from all time high which was touched on 05/12/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 58.90K shares, SCPH reached a trading volume of 1304558 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about scPharmaceuticals Inc. [SCPH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCPH shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2019, representing the official price target for scPharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for scPharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.90 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.72.

How has SCPH stock performed recently?

scPharmaceuticals Inc. [SCPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.33. With this latest performance, SCPH shares dropped by -10.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 141.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.89 for scPharmaceuticals Inc. [SCPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.74, while it was recorded at 10.22 for the last single week of trading, and 6.79 for the last 200 days.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. [SCPH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SCPH is now -41.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, scPharmaceuticals Inc. [SCPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.45. Additionally, SCPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, scPharmaceuticals Inc. [SCPH] managed to generate an average of -$1,940,941 per employee.scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.00 and a Current Ratio set at 17.00.

Earnings analysis for scPharmaceuticals Inc. [SCPH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, scPharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.52/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCPH.

Insider trade positions for scPharmaceuticals Inc. [SCPH]

There are presently around $135 million, or 59.20% of SCPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCPH stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 3,518,998, which is approximately 8.377% of the company’s market cap and around 10.97% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 3,409,865 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.93 million in SCPH stocks shares; and 5AM VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $35.23 million in SCPH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in scPharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in scPharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SCPH] by around 1,630,427 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 263,868 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 10,594,498 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,488,793 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCPH stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,292,417 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 33,720 shares during the same period.

