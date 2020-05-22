Ryder System Inc. [R] Is Currently -0.85 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Ryder System Inc. [NYSE: R] slipped around -0.27 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $31.33 at the close of the session, down -0.85%. Ryder System Inc. stock is now -42.31% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. R Stock saw the intraday high of $32.46 and lowest of $31.23 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 60.55, which means current price is +38.51% above from all time high which was touched on 01/16/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, R reached a trading volume of 1087892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ryder System Inc. [R]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for R shares is $41.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on R stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Ryder System Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Ryder System Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $65 to $51, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on R stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ryder System Inc. is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for R stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.19.

How has R stock performed recently?

Ryder System Inc. [R] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.95. With this latest performance, R shares gained by 18.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for R stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.39 for Ryder System Inc. [R]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.44, while it was recorded at 31.57 for the last single week of trading, and 44.60 for the last 200 days.

Ryder System Inc. [R]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ryder System Inc. [R] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.82 and a Gross Margin at +15.36. Ryder System Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.27.

Return on Total Capital for R is now 3.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ryder System Inc. [R] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 329.06. Additionally, R Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 279.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ryder System Inc. [R] managed to generate an average of -$595 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Ryder System Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Ryder System Inc. [R]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ryder System Inc. posted 1.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.38/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for R.

Insider trade positions for Ryder System Inc. [R]

There are presently around $1,522 million, or 84.60% of R stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of R stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,181,971, which is approximately -4.998% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,155,091 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $162.9 million in R stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $114.38 million in R stock with ownership of nearly 10.851% of the company’s market capitalization.

135 institutional holders increased their position in Ryder System Inc. [NYSE:R] by around 10,289,539 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 10,843,671 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 27,022,584 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,155,794 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. R stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 524,592 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 4,455,539 shares during the same period.