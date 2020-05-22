ROTH Capital slashes price target on Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] – find out why.

Heat Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: HTBX] slipped around -0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.74 at the close of the session, down -0.99%. Heat Biologics Inc. stock is now 56.34% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HTBX Stock saw the intraday high of $0.75 and lowest of $0.701 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.25, which means current price is +280.82% above from all time high which was touched on 03/05/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 15.62M shares, HTBX reached a trading volume of 6096660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Heat Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Noble Financial raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2016, representing the official price target for Heat Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on HTBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heat Biologics Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

How has HTBX stock performed recently?

Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.14. With this latest performance, HTBX shares gained by 29.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.45 for Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5802, while it was recorded at 0.6911 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4897 for the last 200 days.

Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] shares currently have an operating margin of -636.11. Heat Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -656.51.

Return on Total Capital for HTBX is now -85.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.21. Additionally, HTBX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] managed to generate an average of -$556,044 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 96.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Heat Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Heat Biologics Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTBX.

Insider trade positions for Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX]

There are presently around $6 million, or 15.60% of HTBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,102,731, which is approximately 97.121% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,798,582 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.35 million in HTBX stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.21 million in HTBX stock with ownership of nearly 459814.286% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Heat Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Heat Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:HTBX] by around 5,750,907 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 70,517 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,737,830 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,559,254 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTBX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,686,113 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 70,217 shares during the same period.