ROTH Capital slashes price target on Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] – find out why.

Golden Minerals Company [AMEX: AUMN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.42% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 35.36%. Over the last 12 months, AUMN stock rose by 24.31%.

The market cap for the stock reached $36.00 million, with 107.25 million shares outstanding and 84.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 895.07K shares, AUMN stock reached a trading volume of 1473316 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Golden Minerals Company [AUMN]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Golden Minerals Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $1.30 to $1.15. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2014, representing the official price target for Golden Minerals Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.80, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on AUMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golden Minerals Company is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.60.

AUMN Stock Performance Analysis:

Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.36. With this latest performance, AUMN shares gained by 31.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.79 for Golden Minerals Company [AUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2375, while it was recorded at 0.3013 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2542 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Golden Minerals Company Fundamentals:

Golden Minerals Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 36.20% of AUMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUMN stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 1,524,317, which is approximately 19.313% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 959,790 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.32 million in AUMN stocks shares; and COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC, currently with $0.1 million in AUMN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in Golden Minerals Company [AMEX:AUMN] by around 364,837 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 2,007,040 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 1,322,338 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,694,215 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUMN stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 74,434 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 1,371,133 shares during the same period.