Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI] Revenue clocked in at $4.95 billion, down -48.95% YTD: What’s Next?

Resideo Technologies Inc. [NYSE: REZI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.35% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 15.78%. Over the last 12 months, REZI stock dropped by -72.01%. The one-year Resideo Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.5. The average equity rating for REZI stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $748.84 million, with 122.96 million shares outstanding and 122.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, REZI stock reached a trading volume of 1047709 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REZI shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Imperial Capital have made an estimate for Resideo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Resideo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $13, while Imperial Capital kept a Outperform rating on REZI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Resideo Technologies Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for REZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.75.

REZI Stock Performance Analysis:

Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.78. With this latest performance, REZI shares gained by 47.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.52 for Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.11, while it was recorded at 5.93 for the last single week of trading, and 10.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Resideo Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.91 and a Gross Margin at +27.04. Resideo Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.72.

Return on Total Capital for REZI is now 10.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.52. Additionally, REZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI] managed to generate an average of $2,769 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.Resideo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

REZI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Resideo Technologies Inc. posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REZI.

Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $691 million, or 85.50% of REZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REZI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,637,572, which is approximately 2.991% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,894,956 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64.83 million in REZI stocks shares; and PRAESIDIUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $52.9 million in REZI stock with ownership of nearly 14.259% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Resideo Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Resideo Technologies Inc. [NYSE:REZI] by around 20,166,708 shares. Additionally, 255 investors decreased positions by around 14,624,699 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 81,337,311 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,128,718 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REZI stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,924,335 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 4,652,930 shares during the same period.