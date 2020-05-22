Friday, May 22, 2020
RBC Capital Mkts lifts Masco Corporation [MAS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Misty Lee
Masco Corporation [NYSE: MAS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.13% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.58%. Over the last 12 months, MAS stock rose by 18.48%. The one-year Masco Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.63. The average equity rating for MAS stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.27 billion, with 273.00 million shares outstanding and 262.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.37M shares, MAS stock reached a trading volume of 3347690 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Masco Corporation [MAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAS shares is $48.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Masco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital dropped their target price from $49 to $41. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Masco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on MAS stock. On April 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MAS shares from 33 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Masco Corporation is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81.

MAS Stock Performance Analysis:

Masco Corporation [MAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.58. With this latest performance, MAS shares gained by 14.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.62 for Masco Corporation [MAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.39, while it was recorded at 44.63 for the last single week of trading, and 43.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Masco Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Masco Corporation [MAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.36 and a Gross Margin at +35.17. Masco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.47.

Return on Total Capital for MAS is now 36.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.85. Additionally, MAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 108.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Masco Corporation [MAS] managed to generate an average of $28,864 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.Masco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

MAS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Masco Corporation posted 0.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.82/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Masco Corporation go to 9.00%.

Masco Corporation [MAS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,521 million, or 99.70% of MAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,357,188, which is approximately 3.884% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,120,558 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $969.86 million in MAS stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $752.27 million in MAS stock with ownership of nearly 234.795% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Masco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 268 institutional holders increased their position in Masco Corporation [NYSE:MAS] by around 30,037,234 shares. Additionally, 380 investors decreased positions by around 44,549,755 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 176,300,513 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 250,887,502 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAS stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,095,764 shares, while 131 institutional investors sold positions of 9,004,067 shares during the same period.

