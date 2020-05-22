Raymond James lifts Apollo Investment Corporation [AINV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Apollo Investment Corporation [NASDAQ: AINV] surged by $0.82 during the normal trading session while it closed the day at $9.96. Apollo Investment Corporation stock has also gained 22.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AINV stock has declined by -42.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -39.49% and lost -42.96% year-on date.

The market cap for AINV stock reached $663.48 million, with 66.61 million shares outstanding and 66.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, AINV reached a trading volume of 1935707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apollo Investment Corporation [AINV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AINV shares is $10.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AINV stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Apollo Investment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Apollo Investment Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $17, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on AINV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Investment Corporation is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for AINV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

AINV stock trade performance evaluation

Apollo Investment Corporation [AINV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.21. With this latest performance, AINV shares gained by 36.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AINV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.51 for Apollo Investment Corporation [AINV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.13, while it was recorded at 8.98 for the last single week of trading, and 14.46 for the last 200 days.

Apollo Investment Corporation [AINV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Apollo Investment Corporation [AINV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Apollo Investment Corporation posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AINV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Investment Corporation go to 3.00%.

Apollo Investment Corporation [AINV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $220 million, or 36.10% of AINV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AINV stocks are: THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 4,920,549, which is approximately -16.294% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P., holding 2,900,321 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.51 million in AINV stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $18.97 million in AINV stock with ownership of nearly 17.703% of the company’s market capitalization.

68 institutional holders increased their position in Apollo Investment Corporation [NASDAQ:AINV] by around 2,772,932 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 3,851,324 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 17,484,376 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,108,632 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AINV stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,525,933 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,046,124 shares during the same period.