Friday, May 22, 2020
type here...
Finance

Precipio Inc. [PRPO] is -55.61% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Annabelle Farmer
0
0

Must read

Market

why iStar Inc. [STAR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.75

Brandon Evans - 0
iStar Inc. gained 2.50% on the last trading session, reaching $9.02 price per share at the time. iStar Inc. represents 77.44 million in...
Read more
Companies

Republic Services Inc. [RSG] is -9.62% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Republic Services Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.46% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Finance

For Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG], Barclays sees a rise to $57. What next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated slipped around -1.12 points on Friday, while shares priced at $45.46 at the close of the session, down...
Read more
Companies

JP Morgan slashes price target on Copart Inc. [CPRT] – find out why.

Brandon Evans - 0
Copart Inc. closed the trading session at $86.69 on 05/20/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $84.72, while...
Read more

Precipio Inc. [NASDAQ: PRPO] traded at a high on 05/21/20, posting a 28.17 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.91. The results of the trading session contributed to over 13391216 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Precipio Inc. stands at 28.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.04%.

The market cap for PRPO stock reached $9.58 million, with 8.37 million shares outstanding and 10.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 462.96K shares, PRPO reached a trading volume of 13391216 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Precipio Inc. [PRPO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Precipio Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

How has PRPO stock performed recently?

Precipio Inc. [PRPO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.02. With this latest performance, PRPO shares gained by 55.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.52 for Precipio Inc. [PRPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7063, while it was recorded at 0.7250 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8149 for the last 200 days.

Precipio Inc. [PRPO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Precipio Inc. [PRPO] shares currently have an operating margin of -300.74 and a Gross Margin at +7.00. Precipio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -423.50.

Return on Total Capital for PRPO is now -72.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -130.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -137.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Precipio Inc. [PRPO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.28. Additionally, PRPO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Precipio Inc. [PRPO] managed to generate an average of -$259,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Precipio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for Precipio Inc. [PRPO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Precipio Inc. posted -0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.48/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRPO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Precipio Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Precipio Inc. [PRPO]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.80% of PRPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRPO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 81,700, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 78,152 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.06 million in PRPO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.02 million in PRPO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Precipio Inc. [NASDAQ:PRPO] by around 116,840 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 110,953 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 56,353 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 284,146 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRPO stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 109,927 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 64,800 shares during the same period.

Previous articleEnservco Corporation [ENSV] Revenue clocked in at $43.00 million, down -13.09% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleOppenheimer slashes price target on Amyris Inc. [AMRS] – find out why.

More articles

Finance

TransUnion [TRU] fell -5.27% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
TransUnion traded at a low on 05/21/20, posting a -0.86 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $81.10. The results of...
Read more
Finance

Market Analysts see Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN] gaining to $44. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. traded at a low on 05/21/20, posting a -0.36 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $35.98....
Read more
Finance

BofA/Merrill lifts Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Tyson Foods Inc. slipped around -1.4 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $59.25 at the close of the session, down -2.31%. Tyson...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] Stock trading around $6.76 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $7.04 during...
Read more
Finance

TransUnion [TRU] fell -5.27% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
TransUnion traded at a low on 05/21/20, posting a -0.86 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $81.10. The results of...
Read more
Companies

Market cap of CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] reaches 1.85B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
CommScope Holding Company Inc. price plunged by -3.55 percent to reach at -$0.34. A sum of 2175386 shares traded at recent session while...
Read more
Market

DA Davidson Upgrade Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. gained 6.29% or 0.68 points to close at $11.49 with a heavy trading volume of 1324570 shares. It opened...
Read more
Industry

Citigroup slashes price target on Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. closed the trading session at $43.36 on 05/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $43.31,...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] Stock trading around $6.76 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $7.04 during...
Read more
Finance

TransUnion [TRU] fell -5.27% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
TransUnion traded at a low on 05/21/20, posting a -0.86 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $81.10. The results of...
Read more

Popular Category