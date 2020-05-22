Friday, May 22, 2020
Finance

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] Stock trading around $50.07 per share: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee
Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] traded at a low on 05/21/20, posting a -5.19 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $50.07. The results of the trading session contributed to over 5449037 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Novavax Inc. stands at 17.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.83%.

The market cap for NVAX stock reached $2.55 billion, with 44.42 million shares outstanding and 50.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.65M shares, NVAX reached a trading volume of 5449037 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Novavax Inc. [NVAX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $23.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $24 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Novavax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on NVAX stock. On August 14, 2019, analysts increased their price target for NVAX shares from 10 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 5.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 140.75.

How has NVAX stock performed recently?

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.73. With this latest performance, NVAX shares gained by 134.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1235.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 727.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.45 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.95, while it was recorded at 51.47 for the last single week of trading, and 9.61 for the last 200 days.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -694.44. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -711.04.

Return on Total Capital for NVAX is now -87.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -89.70. Additionally, NVAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 227.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 191.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novavax Inc. [NVAX] managed to generate an average of -$804,206 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.40 and a Current Ratio set at 13.40.

Earnings analysis for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Novavax Inc. posted -2.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.21/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novavax Inc. go to 0.00%.

Insider trade positions for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

There are presently around $698 million, or 17.40% of NVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,751,393, which is approximately 49.162% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,057,966 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $108.68 million in NVAX stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $91.15 million in NVAX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novavax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX] by around 6,861,366 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 282,855 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 6,066,635 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,210,856 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVAX stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,031,363 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 54,523 shares during the same period.

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved.

