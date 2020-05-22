Sunday, May 24, 2020
type here...
Finance

Northcoast lifts Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Misty Lee
0
0

Must read

Market

For AgroFresh Solutions Inc. [AGFS], R. F. Lafferty sees a rise to $6.40. What next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
AgroFresh Solutions Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.10% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Market

Market Analysts see McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] falling to $165. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
McDonald's Corporation loss -0.91% or -1.6 points to close at $173.81 with a heavy trading volume of 6798104 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more
Market

why Appian Corporation [APPN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $39.83

Brandon Evans - 0
Appian Corporation gained 7.49% on the last trading session, reaching $56.86 price per share at the time. Appian Corporation represents 67.53 million in...
Read more
Finance

scPharmaceuticals Inc. [SCPH] Is Currently -21.47 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
scPharmaceuticals Inc. slipped around -2.32 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $8.51 at the close of the session, down -21.47%. scPharmaceuticals Inc....
Read more

Illinois Tool Works Inc. [NYSE: ITW] traded at a low on 05/21/20, posting a -0.55 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $164.10. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1000867 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Illinois Tool Works Inc. stands at 2.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.13%.

The market cap for ITW stock reached $51.57 billion, with 318.30 million shares outstanding and 313.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, ITW reached a trading volume of 1000867 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITW shares is $144.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITW stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Illinois Tool Works Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Illinois Tool Works Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $124 to $148, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on ITW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Illinois Tool Works Inc. is set at 5.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITW in the course of the last twelve months was 38.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has ITW stock performed recently?

Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.97. With this latest performance, ITW shares gained by 5.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.05 for Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 152.49, while it was recorded at 162.16 for the last single week of trading, and 163.98 for the last 200 days.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.11 and a Gross Margin at +40.85. Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.87.

Return on Total Capital for ITW is now 31.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 80.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 262.29. Additionally, ITW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 260.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] managed to generate an average of $56,022 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Illinois Tool Works Inc. posted 1.81/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.8/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Illinois Tool Works Inc. go to 3.01%.

Insider trade positions for Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW]

There are presently around $41,894 million, or 81.90% of ITW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,552,447, which is approximately 3.727% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BRIAR HALL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 25,813,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.26 billion in ITW stocks shares; and STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, currently with $3.6 billion in ITW stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Illinois Tool Works Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 455 institutional holders increased their position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. [NYSE:ITW] by around 11,949,055 shares. Additionally, 726 investors decreased positions by around 14,599,869 shares, while 228 investors held positions by with 227,355,231 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 253,904,155 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITW stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,487,547 shares, while 141 institutional investors sold positions of 2,784,582 shares during the same period.

Previous articleBiocept Inc. [BIOC] Revenue clocked in at $5.50 million, up 60.77% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleBTIG Research slashes price target on YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] – find out why.

More articles

Finance

Market cap of Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] reaches 5.83B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Voya Financial Inc. slipped around -0.4 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $42.42 at the close of the session, down -0.93%. Voya...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK] reaches 19.30B – now what?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Liberty Broadband Corporation traded at a high on 05/21/20, posting a 0.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $126.17. The...
Read more
Finance

Realty Income Corporation [O] Stock trading around $51.75 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Realty Income Corporation traded at a high on 05/21/20, posting a 0.60 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $51.75. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

CubeSmart [CUBE] Stock trading around $25.25 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
CubeSmart gained 0.68% or 0.17 points to close at $25.25 with a heavy trading volume of 1279602 shares. It opened the trading session...
Read more
Industry

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] fell -28.26% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
VICI Properties Inc. closed the trading session at $18.33 on 05/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.73,...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] reaches 5.83B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Voya Financial Inc. slipped around -0.4 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $42.42 at the close of the session, down -0.93%. Voya...
Read more
Companies

Compass Point Upgrade First Hawaiian Inc. [FHB]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
First Hawaiian Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.84% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Market

Wells Fargo slashes price target on Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Cousins Properties Incorporated gained 2.08% on the last trading session, reaching $27.05 price per share at the time. Cousins Properties Incorporated represents 147.42...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

CubeSmart [CUBE] Stock trading around $25.25 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
CubeSmart gained 0.68% or 0.17 points to close at $25.25 with a heavy trading volume of 1279602 shares. It opened the trading session...
Read more
Industry

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] fell -28.26% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
VICI Properties Inc. closed the trading session at $18.33 on 05/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.73,...
Read more

Popular Category