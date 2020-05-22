Needham Reiterated Synopsys Inc. [SNPS]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Synopsys Inc. [NASDAQ: SNPS] jumped around 3.02 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $168.49 at the close of the session, up 1.83%. Synopsys Inc. stock is now 21.04% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SNPS Stock saw the intraday high of $169.44 and lowest of $164.86 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 167.20, which means current price is +60.62% above from all time high which was touched on 05/21/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, SNPS reached a trading volume of 1574047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Synopsys Inc. [SNPS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNPS shares is $173.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNPS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Synopsys Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Synopsys Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $157 to $160, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on SNPS stock. On September 11, 2019, analysts increased their price target for SNPS shares from 138 to 157.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synopsys Inc. is set at 4.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNPS in the course of the last twelve months was 34.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has SNPS stock performed recently?

Synopsys Inc. [SNPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.75. With this latest performance, SNPS shares gained by 11.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.49 for Synopsys Inc. [SNPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 142.01, while it was recorded at 162.92 for the last single week of trading, and 140.85 for the last 200 days.

Synopsys Inc. [SNPS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synopsys Inc. [SNPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.33 and a Gross Margin at +76.36. Synopsys Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.85.

Return on Total Capital for SNPS is now 14.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synopsys Inc. [SNPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.37. Additionally, SNPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synopsys Inc. [SNPS] managed to generate an average of $38,311 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Synopsys Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Synopsys Inc. [SNPS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Synopsys Inc. posted 1.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.09/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synopsys Inc. go to 14.80%.

Insider trade positions for Synopsys Inc. [SNPS]

There are presently around $22,466 million, or 90.80% of SNPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,959,046, which is approximately 3.351% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 12,757,884 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.11 billion in SNPS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.01 billion in SNPS stock with ownership of nearly -1.36% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synopsys Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 283 institutional holders increased their position in Synopsys Inc. [NASDAQ:SNPS] by around 15,995,695 shares. Additionally, 339 investors decreased positions by around 13,218,967 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 106,559,162 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,773,824 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNPS stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,596,869 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 1,668,673 shares during the same period.