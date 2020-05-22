Moody’s Corporation [MCO] moved down -0.98: Why It’s Important

Moody’s Corporation [NYSE: MCO] slipped around -2.5 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $253.77 at the close of the session, down -0.98%. Moody’s Corporation stock is now 6.89% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MCO Stock saw the intraday high of $256.435 and lowest of $252.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 287.25, which means current price is +54.27% above from all time high which was touched on 02/19/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, MCO reached a trading volume of 1225662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Moody’s Corporation [MCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCO shares is $243.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Moody’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $181 to $224. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Moody’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $215 to $245, while UBS kept a Buy rating on MCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moody’s Corporation is set at 8.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 81.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCO in the course of the last twelve months was 40.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has MCO stock performed recently?

Moody’s Corporation [MCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.04. With this latest performance, MCO shares gained by 5.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.42 for Moody’s Corporation [MCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 228.73, while it was recorded at 254.92 for the last single week of trading, and 230.41 for the last 200 days.

Moody’s Corporation [MCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Moody’s Corporation [MCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.97 and a Gross Margin at +67.14. Moody’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.45.

Return on Total Capital for MCO is now 31.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 265.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Moody’s Corporation [MCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,005.72. Additionally, MCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 991.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 89.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Moody’s Corporation [MCO] managed to generate an average of $129,273 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Moody’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Moody’s Corporation [MCO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Moody’s Corporation posted 2.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Moody’s Corporation go to 7.70%.

Insider trade positions for Moody’s Corporation [MCO]

There are presently around $43,915 million, or 94.20% of MCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCO stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 24,669,778, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,875,302 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.3 billion in MCO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.87 billion in MCO stock with ownership of nearly 2.621% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Moody’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 388 institutional holders increased their position in Moody’s Corporation [NYSE:MCO] by around 9,080,646 shares. Additionally, 377 investors decreased positions by around 10,457,132 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 151,822,962 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,360,740 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCO stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,276,848 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 1,205,022 shares during the same period.