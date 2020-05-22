Market cap of Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT] reaches 4.21B – now what?

Vertiv Holdings Co. [NYSE: VRT] jumped around 0.05 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $12.02 at the close of the session, up 0.42%. Vertiv Holdings Co. stock is now 8.98% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VRT Stock saw the intraday high of $12.30 and lowest of $11.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.75, which means current price is +153.05% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, VRT reached a trading volume of 2635358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $13.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.71.

How has VRT stock performed recently?

Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.71. With this latest performance, VRT shares gained by 20.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.98 for Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.57, while it was recorded at 11.78 for the last single week of trading, and 10.54 for the last 200 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Vertiv Holdings Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT]

There are presently around $3,125 million, or 31.70% of VRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: PLATINUM EQUITY ADVISORS, LLC/DE with ownership of 118,261,955, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP, holding 17,793,587 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $212.99 million in VRT stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $191.13 million in VRT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

80 institutional holders increased their position in Vertiv Holdings Co. [NYSE:VRT] by around 238,111,519 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 31,217,906 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 8,268,201 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 261,061,224 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRT stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 211,376,984 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 13,600,415 shares during the same period.