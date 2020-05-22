Friday, May 22, 2020
type here...
Finance

Market cap of Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT] reaches 4.21B – now what?

By Edison Baldwin
0
0

Must read

Companies

Market cap of Globe Life Inc. [GL] reaches 7.17B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Globe Life Inc. price surged by 2.06 percent to reach at $1.39. A sum of 2825906 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Industry

Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] Stock trading around $137.17 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Citrix Systems Inc. plunged by -$2.72 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $141.16 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

Oasis Petroleum Inc. [OAS] moved up 3.77: Why It’s Important

Edison Baldwin - 0
Oasis Petroleum Inc. gained 3.77% or 0.02 points to close at $0.55 with a heavy trading volume of 20828113 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Companies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] Stock trading around $7.66 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated jumped around 0.76 points on Monday, while shares priced at $7.66 at the close of the session, up 11.01%. Allegheny...
Read more

Vertiv Holdings Co. [NYSE: VRT] jumped around 0.05 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $12.02 at the close of the session, up 0.42%. Vertiv Holdings Co. stock is now 8.98% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VRT Stock saw the intraday high of $12.30 and lowest of $11.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.75, which means current price is +153.05% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, VRT reached a trading volume of 2635358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $13.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.71.

How has VRT stock performed recently?

Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.71. With this latest performance, VRT shares gained by 20.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.98 for Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.57, while it was recorded at 11.78 for the last single week of trading, and 10.54 for the last 200 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Vertiv Holdings Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT]

There are presently around $3,125 million, or 31.70% of VRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: PLATINUM EQUITY ADVISORS, LLC/DE with ownership of 118,261,955, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP, holding 17,793,587 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $212.99 million in VRT stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $191.13 million in VRT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

80 institutional holders increased their position in Vertiv Holdings Co. [NYSE:VRT] by around 238,111,519 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 31,217,906 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 8,268,201 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 261,061,224 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRT stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 211,376,984 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 13,600,415 shares during the same period.

Previous articleSunrun Inc. [RUN] Revenue clocked in at $874.80 million, up 16.36% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleGoldman slashes price target on FireEye Inc. [FEYE] – find out why.

More articles

Finance

TransUnion [TRU] fell -5.27% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
TransUnion traded at a low on 05/21/20, posting a -0.86 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $81.10. The results of...
Read more
Finance

Market Analysts see Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN] gaining to $44. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. traded at a low on 05/21/20, posting a -0.36 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $35.98....
Read more
Finance

BofA/Merrill lifts Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Tyson Foods Inc. slipped around -1.4 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $59.25 at the close of the session, down -2.31%. Tyson...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] Stock trading around $6.76 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $7.04 during...
Read more
Finance

TransUnion [TRU] fell -5.27% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
TransUnion traded at a low on 05/21/20, posting a -0.86 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $81.10. The results of...
Read more
Companies

Market cap of CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] reaches 1.85B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
CommScope Holding Company Inc. price plunged by -3.55 percent to reach at -$0.34. A sum of 2175386 shares traded at recent session while...
Read more
Market

DA Davidson Upgrade Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. gained 6.29% or 0.68 points to close at $11.49 with a heavy trading volume of 1324570 shares. It opened...
Read more
Industry

Citigroup slashes price target on Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. closed the trading session at $43.36 on 05/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $43.31,...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] Stock trading around $6.76 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $7.04 during...
Read more
Finance

TransUnion [TRU] fell -5.27% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
TransUnion traded at a low on 05/21/20, posting a -0.86 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $81.10. The results of...
Read more

Popular Category