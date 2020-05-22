Market cap of Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK] reaches 19.30B – now what?

Liberty Broadband Corporation [NASDAQ: LBRDK] traded at a high on 05/21/20, posting a 0.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $126.17. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1242457 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Liberty Broadband Corporation stands at 2.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.50%.

The market cap for LBRDK stock reached $19.30 billion, with 152.98 million shares outstanding and 152.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 797.03K shares, LBRDK reached a trading volume of 1242457 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBRDK shares is $151.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBRDK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Broadband Corporation is set at 3.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBRDK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1244.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16.

How has LBRDK stock performed recently?

Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.81. With this latest performance, LBRDK shares gained by 2.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBRDK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.01 for Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.59, while it was recorded at 125.72 for the last single week of trading, and 117.59 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK] shares currently have an operating margin of -197.03 and a Gross Margin at +23.78. Liberty Broadband Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +788.86.

Return on Total Capital for LBRDK is now -0.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.37. Additionally, LBRDK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK] managed to generate an average of $2,093,143 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Liberty Broadband Corporation posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -83.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LBRDK.

Insider trade positions for Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK]

There are presently around $12,702 million, or 67.35% of LBRDK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBRDK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,197,000, which is approximately 1.969% of the company’s market cap and around 3.01% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,399,321 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $805.03 million in LBRDK stocks shares; and EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $779.43 million in LBRDK stock with ownership of nearly -4.536% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Broadband Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 213 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Broadband Corporation [NASDAQ:LBRDK] by around 9,892,753 shares. Additionally, 197 investors decreased positions by around 10,372,375 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 80,704,753 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,969,881 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBRDK stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,832,215 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 1,253,437 shares during the same period.