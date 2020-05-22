Market cap of ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] reaches 832.51M – now what?

ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ: IMGN] loss -4.12% on the last trading session, reaching $5.12 price per share at the time. ImmunoGen Inc. represents 166.95 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $832.51 million with the latest information. IMGN stock price has been found in the range of $5.06 to $5.39.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, IMGN reached a trading volume of 2678656 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMGN shares is $7.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for ImmunoGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $4 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2019, representing the official price target for ImmunoGen Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunoGen Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.57.

Trading performance analysis for IMGN stock

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.97. With this latest performance, IMGN shares gained by 34.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 165.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.60 for ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.67, while it was recorded at 4.85 for the last single week of trading, and 3.70 for the last 200 days.

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -85.98. ImmunoGen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -126.57.

Return on Total Capital for IMGN is now -60.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -125.91. Additionally, IMGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 202.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] managed to generate an average of -$1,388,440 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.ImmunoGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ImmunoGen Inc. posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMGN.

An analysis of insider ownership at ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]

There are presently around $734 million, or 76.30% of IMGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMGN stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 19,151,382, which is approximately 45818.867% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; REDMILE GROUP, LLC, holding 16,733,879 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $89.36 million in IMGN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $85.67 million in IMGN stock with ownership of nearly 12.773% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ImmunoGen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ:IMGN] by around 39,782,551 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 14,202,784 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 83,524,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,509,335 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMGN stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,187,760 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,563,933 shares during the same period.