Market cap of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] reaches 74.86M – now what?

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AMEX: AIM] plunged by -$0.06 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.41 during the day while it closed the day at $2.36. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. stock has also loss -19.73% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AIM stock has inclined by 120.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 424.44% and gained 333.82% year-on date.

The market cap for AIM stock reached $74.86 million, with 17.49 million shares outstanding and 27.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.50M shares, AIM reached a trading volume of 1624882 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 748.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

AIM stock trade performance evaluation

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.73. With this latest performance, AIM shares gained by 15.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 424.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.18 for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.36, while it was recorded at 2.47 for the last single week of trading, and 1.41 for the last 200 days.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] shares currently have an operating margin of -8831.43 and a Gross Margin at -537.86. AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6809.29.

Return on Total Capital for AIM is now -81.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -71.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -105.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.43. Additionally, AIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] managed to generate an average of -$366,654 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 42.30 and a Current Ratio set at 42.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. posted -2.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.2/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -32.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. go to 25.00%.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.10% of AIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIM stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 194,404, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 127,770 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.31 million in AIM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.21 million in AIM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AMEX:AIM] by around 552,344 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 550,571 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 536,585 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 566,330 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIM stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 518,141 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 550,563 shares during the same period.