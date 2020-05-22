Market Analysts see Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] gaining to $60. Time to buy?

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ALLO] gained 3.29% or 1.6 points to close at $50.20 with a heavy trading volume of 1038290 shares. It opened the trading session at $48.74, the shares rose to $51.025 and dropped to $47.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ALLO points out that the company has recorded 73.94% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -188.01% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, ALLO reached to a volume of 1038290 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLO shares is $35.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $35 to $42, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on ALLO stock. On May 14, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ALLO shares from 29 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is set at 3.39 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.19.

Trading performance analysis for ALLO stock

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.18. With this latest performance, ALLO shares gained by 82.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.01 for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.20, while it was recorded at 48.04 for the last single week of trading, and 27.05 for the last 200 days.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ALLO is now -28.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.16. Additionally, ALLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] managed to generate an average of -$896,087 per employee.Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.80 and a Current Ratio set at 18.80.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.43/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLO.

An analysis of insider ownership at Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]

There are presently around $3,580 million, or 57.30% of ALLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLO stocks are: TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 21,216,306, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 8,972,571 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $436.07 million in ALLO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $238.27 million in ALLO stock with ownership of nearly -2.432% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ALLO] by around 6,285,556 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 3,605,039 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 63,772,544 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,663,139 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLO stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,098,290 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 967,206 shares during the same period.