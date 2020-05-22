Friday, May 22, 2020
Market

Livent Corporation [LTHM] Revenue clocked in at $358.60 million, down -28.77% YTD: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee
Livent Corporation [NYSE: LTHM] gained 4.64% on the last trading session, reaching $6.09 price per share at the time. Livent Corporation represents 146.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $889.75 million with the latest information. LTHM stock price has been found in the range of $5.70 to $6.21.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, LTHM reached a trading volume of 1999980 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Livent Corporation [LTHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LTHM shares is $6.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LTHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Livent Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $9.50 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Livent Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Livent Corporation is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Trading performance analysis for LTHM stock

Livent Corporation [LTHM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.71. With this latest performance, LTHM shares gained by 6.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.93 for Livent Corporation [LTHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.64, while it was recorded at 5.71 for the last single week of trading, and 7.36 for the last 200 days.

Livent Corporation [LTHM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Livent Corporation [LTHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.12 and a Gross Margin at +33.37. Livent Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.92.

Return on Total Capital for LTHM is now 13.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Livent Corporation [LTHM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.64. Additionally, LTHM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Livent Corporation [LTHM] managed to generate an average of $62,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Livent Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Livent Corporation [LTHM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Livent Corporation posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LTHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Livent Corporation go to 3.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Livent Corporation [LTHM]

There are presently around $848 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LTHM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,064,328, which is approximately -1.828% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 20,705,865 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $120.51 million in LTHM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $92.38 million in LTHM stock with ownership of nearly 1.106% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Livent Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Livent Corporation [NYSE:LTHM] by around 22,505,359 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 28,357,857 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 94,874,013 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,737,229 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LTHM stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,241,959 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 13,750,667 shares during the same period.

