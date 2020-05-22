Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] Stock trading around $137.46 per share: What’s Next?

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [NYSE: KMB] price surged by 0.45 percent to reach at $0.61. A sum of 1536410 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.48M shares. Kimberly-Clark Corporation shares reached a high of $137.93 and dropped to a low of $135.81 until finishing in the latest session at $137.46.

The one-year KMB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.44. The average equity rating for KMB stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMB shares is $146.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Kimberly-Clark Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $123 to $124. The new note on the price target was released on October 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Kimberly-Clark Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $155, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on KMB stock. On September 23, 2019, analysts increased their price target for KMB shares from 144 to 152.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimberly-Clark Corporation is set at 3.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMB in the course of the last twelve months was 102.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

KMB Stock Performance Analysis:

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.64. With this latest performance, KMB shares dropped by -3.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.02 for Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.87, while it was recorded at 137.19 for the last single week of trading, and 137.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kimberly-Clark Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.86 and a Gross Margin at +34.96. Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.69.

Return on Total Capital for KMB is now 41.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.49. Additionally, KMB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] managed to generate an average of $53,925 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.24.Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

KMB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation posted 1.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.61/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kimberly-Clark Corporation go to 5.48%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $33,856 million, or 76.00% of KMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,270,583, which is approximately 2.441% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,981,702 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.42 billion in KMB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.52 billion in KMB stock with ownership of nearly -0.265% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kimberly-Clark Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 619 institutional holders increased their position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation [NYSE:KMB] by around 13,327,490 shares. Additionally, 760 investors decreased positions by around 19,934,178 shares, while 265 investors held positions by with 214,132,497 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 247,394,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMB stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,759,530 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 2,205,732 shares during the same period.