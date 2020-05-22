Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] stock Initiated by Rodman & Renshaw analyst, price target now $2

Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ: JAGX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 26.73% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 26.23%. Over the last 12 months, JAGX stock dropped by -94.89%. The average equity rating for JAGX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.10 million, with 18.90 million shares outstanding and 13.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 348.45K shares, JAGX stock reached a trading volume of 5966682 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]:

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for Jaguar Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jaguar Health Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

JAGX Stock Performance Analysis:

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.23. With this latest performance, JAGX shares gained by 46.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.61 for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4834, while it was recorded at 0.5305 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7683 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Jaguar Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -420.75 and a Gross Margin at +33.93. Jaguar Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -667.32.

Return on Total Capital for JAGX is now -82.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -217.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -220.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -99.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.78. Additionally, JAGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] managed to generate an average of -$1,328,946 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Jaguar Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

JAGX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jaguar Health Inc. posted -63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -136.5/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 53.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JAGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jaguar Health Inc. go to 40.00%.

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.20% of JAGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JAGX stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 105,891, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.37% of the total institutional ownership; WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC, holding 80,831 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.04 million in JAGX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.01 million in JAGX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jaguar Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ:JAGX] by around 199,495 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 244 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 72,935 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 272,674 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JAGX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 199,412 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 244 shares during the same period.