Goldman lifts Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE: JNPR] loss -1.40% on the last trading session, reaching $23.31 price per share at the time. Juniper Networks Inc. represents 330.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.71 billion with the latest information. JNPR stock price has been found in the range of $23.29 to $23.725.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.63M shares, JNPR reached a trading volume of 2375950 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNPR shares is $24.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Juniper Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $24 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Juniper Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on JNPR stock. On April 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for JNPR shares from 21 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Juniper Networks Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNPR in the course of the last twelve months was 27.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for JNPR stock

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.70. With this latest performance, JNPR shares gained by 0.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.71 for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.51, while it was recorded at 23.32 for the last single week of trading, and 23.45 for the last 200 days.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.11 and a Gross Margin at +59.74. Juniper Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.76.

Return on Total Capital for JNPR is now 7.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.87. Additionally, JNPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] managed to generate an average of $36,628 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Juniper Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Juniper Networks Inc. posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.4/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Juniper Networks Inc. go to -1.18%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]

There are presently around $7,102 million, or 95.20% of JNPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNPR stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 50,280,321, which is approximately 2.263% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 40,229,737 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $951.03 million in JNPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $678.91 million in JNPR stock with ownership of nearly 0.886% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Juniper Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 190 institutional holders increased their position in Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE:JNPR] by around 26,355,487 shares. Additionally, 245 investors decreased positions by around 34,797,962 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 239,281,157 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 300,434,606 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNPR stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,380,333 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 6,455,550 shares during the same period.