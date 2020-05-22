Globus Medical Inc. [GMED] stock Reiterated by Needham analyst, price target now $60

Globus Medical Inc. [NYSE: GMED] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.66% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.22%. Over the last 12 months, GMED stock rose by 31.83%. The one-year Globus Medical Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.99. The average equity rating for GMED stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.27 billion, with 99.64 million shares outstanding and 73.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, GMED stock reached a trading volume of 7305560 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Globus Medical Inc. [GMED]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GMED shares is $59.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GMED stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Globus Medical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Globus Medical Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $67, while SunTrust analysts kept a Buy rating on GMED stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Globus Medical Inc. is set at 2.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for GMED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for GMED in the course of the last twelve months was 47.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

GMED Stock Performance Analysis:

Globus Medical Inc. [GMED] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.22. With this latest performance, GMED shares gained by 21.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.76 for Globus Medical Inc. [GMED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.52, while it was recorded at 49.93 for the last single week of trading, and 50.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Globus Medical Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Globus Medical Inc. [GMED] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.51 and a Gross Margin at +75.33. Globus Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.76.

Return on Total Capital for GMED is now 13.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Globus Medical Inc. [GMED] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.18. Additionally, GMED Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Globus Medical Inc. [GMED] managed to generate an average of $77,605 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Globus Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

GMED Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Globus Medical Inc. posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GMED. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Globus Medical Inc. go to 10.55%.

Globus Medical Inc. [GMED] Insider Position Details

The top three institutional holders of GMED stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,443,830, which is approximately -1.802% of the company’s market cap and around 1.56% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,468,492 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $100.83 million in GMED stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $91.4 million in GMED stock with ownership of nearly -1.67% of the company’s market capitalization.