Friday, May 22, 2020
Gentex Corporation [GNTX] Revenue clocked in at $1.84 billion, down -12.70% YTD: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee
Gentex Corporation [NASDAQ: GNTX] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $25.455 during the day while it closed the day at $25.30. Gentex Corporation stock has also gained 4.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GNTX stock has declined by -17.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.72% and lost -12.70% year-on date.

The market cap for GNTX stock reached $6.23 billion, with 246.31 million shares outstanding and 243.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, GNTX reached a trading volume of 1688830 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gentex Corporation [GNTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNTX shares is $25.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Gentex Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $27 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Gentex Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on GNTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gentex Corporation is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66.

GNTX stock trade performance evaluation

Gentex Corporation [GNTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.68. With this latest performance, GNTX shares gained by 9.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.05 for Gentex Corporation [GNTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.40, while it was recorded at 25.12 for the last single week of trading, and 27.07 for the last 200 days.

Gentex Corporation [GNTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gentex Corporation [GNTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.28 and a Gross Margin at +37.03. Gentex Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.58.

Return on Total Capital for GNTX is now 25.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gentex Corporation [GNTX] managed to generate an average of $71,443 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Gentex Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gentex Corporation [GNTX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gentex Corporation posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.4/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gentex Corporation go to 15.00%.

Gentex Corporation [GNTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,274 million, or 86.90% of GNTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,430,472, which is approximately 2% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,414,481 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $592.86 million in GNTX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $164.55 million in GNTX stock with ownership of nearly 1.042% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gentex Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 202 institutional holders increased their position in Gentex Corporation [NASDAQ:GNTX] by around 14,353,616 shares. Additionally, 277 investors decreased positions by around 20,331,104 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 173,591,371 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,276,091 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNTX stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,299,755 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 3,676,367 shares during the same period.

