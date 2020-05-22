FTS International Inc. [FTSI] is -72.50% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

FTS International Inc. [NYSE: FTSI] jumped around 1.1 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $5.72 at the close of the session, up 23.81%. FTS International Inc. stock is now -72.50% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FTSI Stock saw the intraday high of $6.69 and lowest of $4.18 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 153.20, which means current price is +68.24% above from all time high which was touched on 02/14/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 182.72K shares, FTSI reached a trading volume of 1585191 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FTS International Inc. [FTSI]?

Barclays have made an estimate for FTS International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2020, representing the official price target for FTS International Inc. stock. On March 10, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for FTSI shares from 3 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FTS International Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 35.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTSI in the course of the last twelve months was 0.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

How has FTSI stock performed recently?

FTS International Inc. [FTSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.92. With this latest performance, FTSI shares gained by 36.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.41 for FTS International Inc. [FTSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.17, while it was recorded at 4.57 for the last single week of trading, and 24.92 for the last 200 days.

FTS International Inc. [FTSI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FTS International Inc. [FTSI] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.32 and a Gross Margin at +13.87. FTS International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.39.

Return on Total Capital for FTSI is now -7.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FTS International Inc. [FTSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,286.74. Additionally, FTSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,248.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FTS International Inc. [FTSI] managed to generate an average of -$58,320 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.FTS International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings analysis for FTS International Inc. [FTSI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FTS International Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTSI.

Insider trade positions for FTS International Inc. [FTSI]

There are presently around $13 million, or 72.20% of FTSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTSI stocks are: TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD with ownership of 2,080,857, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; Q GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC, holding 156,258 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.72 million in FTSI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.52 million in FTSI stock with ownership of nearly -1.267% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FTS International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in FTS International Inc. [NYSE:FTSI] by around 55,932 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 485,000 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 2,293,415 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,834,347 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTSI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,050 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 277,223 shares during the same period.