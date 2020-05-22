DropCar Inc. [DCAR] Stock trading around $1.19 per share: What’s Next?

DropCar Inc. [NASDAQ: DCAR] traded at a high on 05/21/20, posting a 15.53 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.19. The results of the trading session contributed to over 6457977 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DropCar Inc. stands at 16.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 23.23%.

The market cap for DCAR stock reached $4.62 million, with 3.54 million shares outstanding and 3.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, DCAR reached a trading volume of 6457977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DropCar Inc. [DCAR]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for DropCar Inc. is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11.

How has DCAR stock performed recently?

DropCar Inc. [DCAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.37. With this latest performance, DCAR shares gained by 138.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DCAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.97 for DropCar Inc. [DCAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5719, while it was recorded at 1.0480 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6986 for the last 200 days.

DropCar Inc. [DCAR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for DCAR is now -83.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -85.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DropCar Inc. [DCAR] managed to generate an average of -$422,506 per employee.DropCar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for DropCar Inc. [DCAR]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.90% of DCAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DCAR stocks are: INSTITUTE FOR WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC. with ownership of 19,169, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 22.09% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,134 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.01 million in DCAR stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $0.0 million in DCAR stock with ownership of nearly -58.368% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DropCar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in DropCar Inc. [NASDAQ:DCAR] by around 2,554 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 47,314 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 8,988 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,880 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DCAR stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,554 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 43,469 shares during the same period.