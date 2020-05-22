Friday, May 22, 2020
DA Davidson Upgrade Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH]. What else is Wall St. saying?

By Brandon Evans
Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SBH] gained 6.29% or 0.68 points to close at $11.49 with a heavy trading volume of 1324570 shares. It opened the trading session at $10.87, the shares rose to $11.60 and dropped to $10.87, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SBH points out that the company has recorded -38.46% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -82.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, SBH reached to a volume of 1324570 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBH shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBH stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price from $12.50 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2019, representing the official price target for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $12, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on SBH stock. On June 25, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for SBH shares from 15 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBH in the course of the last twelve months was 8.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for SBH stock

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.68. With this latest performance, SBH shares gained by 29.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.89 for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.18, while it was recorded at 10.77 for the last single week of trading, and 13.89 for the last 200 days.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.83 and a Gross Margin at +46.53. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.01.

Return on Total Capital for SBH is now 30.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.90. Additionally, SBH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 103.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH] managed to generate an average of $9,039 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 39.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.85.Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. go to -5.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH]

There are presently around $1,426 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBH stocks are: ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 20,603,500, which is approximately 34.372% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 17,517,577 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $189.37 million in SBH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $144.91 million in SBH stock with ownership of nearly -3.676% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SBH] by around 12,838,778 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 21,106,430 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 97,947,745 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,892,953 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBH stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,658,211 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 5,874,988 shares during the same period.

Popular Category