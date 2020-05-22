Friday, May 22, 2020
Craig Hallum slashes price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS] – find out why.

By Annabelle Farmer
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: MRNS] closed the trading session at $2.85 on 05/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.72, while the highest price level was $3.20. The stocks have a year to date performance of 31.94 percent and weekly performance of 34.43 percent. The stock has been moved at 174.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 46.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 993.15K shares, MRNS reached to a volume of 1686433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS]:

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2019, representing the official price target for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3.50 to $10, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on MRNS stock. On February 27, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for MRNS shares from 13 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.25 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90.

MRNS stock trade performance evaluation

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.43. With this latest performance, MRNS shares gained by 46.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 174.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.82 for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.93, while it was recorded at 2.66 for the last single week of trading, and 1.74 for the last 200 days.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for MRNS is now -66.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.97. Additionally, MRNS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS] managed to generate an average of -$1,353,025 per employee.Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRNS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 20.00%.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MRNS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $206 million, or 72.00% of MRNS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRNS stocks are: VR ADVISER, LLC with ownership of 6,502,840, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; LION POINT CAPITAL, LP, holding 6,374,740 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.49 million in MRNS stocks shares; and AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $17.98 million in MRNS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:MRNS] by around 19,311,354 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 1,853,711 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 49,862,243 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,027,308 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRNS stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,000,131 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 674,624 shares during the same period.

