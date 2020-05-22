CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] Stock trading around $643.60 per share: What’s Next?

CoStar Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CSGP] plunged by -$35.23 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $655.245 during the day while it closed the day at $643.60. CoStar Group Inc. stock has also loss -0.60% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CSGP stock has declined by -10.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.96% and gained 7.57% year-on date.

The market cap for CSGP stock reached $23.58 billion, with 36.47 million shares outstanding and 36.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 345.65K shares, CSGP reached a trading volume of 1300191 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSGP shares is $715.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSGP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for CoStar Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2019, representing the official price target for CoStar Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $650, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Outperform rating on CSGP stock. On April 24, 2019, analysts increased their price target for CSGP shares from 500 to 600.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CoStar Group Inc. is set at 28.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 52.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSGP in the course of the last twelve months was 59.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.70.

CSGP stock trade performance evaluation

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.60. With this latest performance, CSGP shares gained by 10.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.62 for CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 609.06, while it was recorded at 661.00 for the last single week of trading, and 615.44 for the last 200 days.

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.97 and a Gross Margin at +76.91. CoStar Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.50.

Return on Total Capital for CSGP is now 11.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.40. Additionally, CSGP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] managed to generate an average of $72,622 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.CoStar Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CoStar Group Inc. posted 2.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CoStar Group Inc. go to 18.50%.

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24,054 million, or 98.70% of CSGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSGP stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 4,145,304, which is approximately -3.914% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,412,011 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.32 billion in CSGP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.02 billion in CSGP stock with ownership of nearly -9.152% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CoStar Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 246 institutional holders increased their position in CoStar Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CSGP] by around 3,284,350 shares. Additionally, 250 investors decreased positions by around 3,057,163 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 29,093,205 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,434,718 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSGP stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 236,304 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 150,984 shares during the same period.