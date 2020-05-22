CNO Financial Group Inc. [CNO] fell -24.99% so far this year. What now?

CNO Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CNO] gained 1.49% or 0.2 points to close at $13.60 with a heavy trading volume of 1171029 shares. It opened the trading session at $13.29, the shares rose to $13.80 and dropped to $13.24, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CNO points out that the company has recorded -24.70% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -54.72% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, CNO reached to a volume of 1171029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CNO Financial Group Inc. [CNO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNO shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for CNO Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR dropped their target price from $24 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2020, representing the official price target for CNO Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNO Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNO in the course of the last twelve months was 3.23.

Trading performance analysis for CNO stock

CNO Financial Group Inc. [CNO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.24. With this latest performance, CNO shares gained by 14.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.92 for CNO Financial Group Inc. [CNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.43, while it was recorded at 13.12 for the last single week of trading, and 15.73 for the last 200 days.

CNO Financial Group Inc. [CNO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNO Financial Group Inc. [CNO] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.53. CNO Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.58.

Return on Total Capital for CNO is now 5.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CNO Financial Group Inc. [CNO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.50. Additionally, CNO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CNO Financial Group Inc. [CNO] managed to generate an average of $124,061 per employee.

CNO Financial Group Inc. [CNO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CNO Financial Group Inc. posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNO Financial Group Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CNO Financial Group Inc. [CNO]

There are presently around $1,968 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,968,939, which is approximately -4.312% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,246,146 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $204.3 million in CNO stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $149.44 million in CNO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CNO Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in CNO Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:CNO] by around 12,535,870 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 15,311,220 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 119,024,205 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,871,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNO stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,664,568 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 2,749,587 shares during the same period.