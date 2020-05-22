Citigroup slashes price target on Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF] – find out why.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [NYSE: HLF] closed the trading session at $43.36 on 05/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $43.31, while the highest price level was $44.69. The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.04 percent and weekly performance of 9.69 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 33.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, HLF reached to a volume of 1100765 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLF shares is $48.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLF stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pivotal Research Group dropped their target price from $75 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2019, representing the official price target for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLF in the course of the last twelve months was 13.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

HLF stock trade performance evaluation

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.69. With this latest performance, HLF shares gained by 33.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.02 for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.85, while it was recorded at 42.50 for the last single week of trading, and 38.86 for the last 200 days.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.91 and a Gross Margin at +78.81. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.38.

Return on Total Capital for HLF is now 31.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.83. Additionally, HLF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 124.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF] managed to generate an average of $32,737 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 60.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.78.Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. posted 0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. go to -0.50%.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,581 million, or 86.40% of HLF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLF stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 35,227,904, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 18,538,463 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $816.25 million in HLF stocks shares; and DECCAN VALUE INVESTORS L.P., currently with $554.52 million in HLF stock with ownership of nearly 20.756% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [NYSE:HLF] by around 12,971,228 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 11,616,071 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 102,157,977 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,745,276 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLF stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,192,542 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 5,081,237 shares during the same period.