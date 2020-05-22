Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL] Revenue clocked in at $7.29 billion, down -11.25% YTD: What’s Next?

Burlington Stores Inc. [NYSE: BURL] jumped around 18.45 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $202.38 at the close of the session, up 10.03%. Burlington Stores Inc. stock is now -11.25% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BURL Stock saw the intraday high of $203.73 and lowest of $192.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 250.89, which means current price is +91.52% above from all time high which was touched on 02/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, BURL reached a trading volume of 2046169 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BURL shares is $206.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BURL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Burlington Stores Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $235 to $260. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Burlington Stores Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $225 to $240, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on BURL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Burlington Stores Inc. is set at 9.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for BURL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for BURL in the course of the last twelve months was 23.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has BURL stock performed recently?

Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.71. With this latest performance, BURL shares gained by 16.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BURL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.51 for Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 167.65, while it was recorded at 182.15 for the last single week of trading, and 199.13 for the last 200 days.

Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.49 and a Gross Margin at +39.07. Burlington Stores Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.38.

Return on Total Capital for BURL is now 22.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 109.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 687.21. Additionally, BURL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 629.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL] managed to generate an average of $9,896 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 96.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.68.Burlington Stores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Burlington Stores Inc. posted 1.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.25/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BURL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Burlington Stores Inc. go to 6.51%.

Insider trade positions for Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL]

There are presently around $12,335 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BURL stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 8,238,245, which is approximately 14.344% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,139,721 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 billion in BURL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $704.32 million in BURL stock with ownership of nearly 8.279% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Burlington Stores Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 220 institutional holders increased their position in Burlington Stores Inc. [NYSE:BURL] by around 8,147,393 shares. Additionally, 275 investors decreased positions by around 8,772,406 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 50,145,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,065,334 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BURL stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,389,531 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 1,614,340 shares during the same period.