Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] is -13.04% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Broadcom Inc. [NASDAQ: AVGO] plunged by -$3.88 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $279.50 during the day while it closed the day at $274.80. Broadcom Inc. stock has also gained 3.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AVGO stock has declined by -9.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.50% and lost -13.04% year-on date.

The market cap for AVGO stock reached $112.47 billion, with 398.00 million shares outstanding and 389.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, AVGO reached a trading volume of 1473556 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVGO shares is $296.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Broadcom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Broadcom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $260, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AVGO stock. On December 13, 2019, analysts increased their price target for AVGO shares from 285 to 310.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadcom Inc. is set at 8.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVGO in the course of the last twelve months was 22.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

AVGO stock trade performance evaluation

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.08. With this latest performance, AVGO shares gained by 5.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.46 for Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 247.85, while it was recorded at 271.96 for the last single week of trading, and 285.19 for the last 200 days.

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.16 and a Gross Margin at +47.18. Broadcom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.11.

Return on Total Capital for AVGO is now 8.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.35. Additionally, AVGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 120.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] managed to generate an average of $144,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Broadcom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Broadcom Inc. posted 5.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 5.16/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Broadcom Inc. go to 12.35%.

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $92,293 million, or 85.00% of AVGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVGO stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 38,343,106, which is approximately -12.057% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 34,403,752 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.59 billion in AVGO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.28 billion in AVGO stock with ownership of nearly 2.353% of the company’s market capitalization.

723 institutional holders increased their position in Broadcom Inc. [NASDAQ:AVGO] by around 24,325,338 shares. Additionally, 655 investors decreased positions by around 26,197,692 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 280,657,255 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 331,180,285 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVGO stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,213,223 shares, while 174 institutional investors sold positions of 1,710,121 shares during the same period.