Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARNA] Revenue clocked in at $5.60 million, up 26.44% YTD: What’s Next?

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ARNA] closed the trading session at $57.43 on 05/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $53.54, while the highest price level was $58.06. The stocks have a year to date performance of 26.44 percent and weekly performance of 26.89 percent. The stock has been moved at 24.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 650.53K shares, ARNA reached to a volume of 1468845 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARNA shares is $70.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARNA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $47 to $56, while BofA/Merrill kept a Buy rating on ARNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 2.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 515.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.93.

ARNA stock trade performance evaluation

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.89. With this latest performance, ARNA shares gained by 19.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.27 for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.61, while it was recorded at 52.56 for the last single week of trading, and 48.15 for the last 200 days.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARNA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARNA] shares currently have an operating margin of +61.67. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +49.30.

Return on Total Capital for ARNA is now 55.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 44.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 42.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.61. Additionally, ARNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARNA] managed to generate an average of $1,242,359 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 239.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.70 and a Current Ratio set at 18.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARNA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted 12.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 13.89/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARNA.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARNA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,377 million, or 85.00% of ARNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARNA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,099,863, which is approximately 3.721% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 4,750,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $249.27 million in ARNA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $247.43 million in ARNA stock with ownership of nearly 3.487% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ARNA] by around 7,520,836 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 4,137,784 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 33,652,130 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,310,750 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARNA stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,586,171 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 945,532 shares during the same period.