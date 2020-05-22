AMETEK Inc. [AME] Is Currently 0.04 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

AMETEK Inc. [NYSE: AME] jumped around 0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $84.86 at the close of the session, up 0.04%. AMETEK Inc. stock is now -14.92% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AME Stock saw the intraday high of $85.39 and lowest of $84.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 102.31, which means current price is +54.80% above from all time high which was touched on 01/08/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, AME reached a trading volume of 1001585 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AMETEK Inc. [AME]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AME shares is $89.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AME stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for AMETEK Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2020, representing the official price target for AMETEK Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMETEK Inc. is set at 2.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for AME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for AME in the course of the last twelve months was 20.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has AME stock performed recently?

AMETEK Inc. [AME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.76. With this latest performance, AME shares gained by 11.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.18 for AMETEK Inc. [AME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.96, while it was recorded at 83.31 for the last single week of trading, and 89.11 for the last 200 days.

AMETEK Inc. [AME]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMETEK Inc. [AME] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.82 and a Gross Margin at +37.79. AMETEK Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.70.

Return on Total Capital for AME is now 15.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AMETEK Inc. [AME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.75. Additionally, AME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMETEK Inc. [AME] managed to generate an average of $47,585 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.AMETEK Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for AMETEK Inc. [AME]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AMETEK Inc. posted 1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.97/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMETEK Inc. go to -1.20%.

Insider trade positions for AMETEK Inc. [AME]

There are presently around $16,898 million, or 90.10% of AME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AME stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,388,145, which is approximately 2.454% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,189,753 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.37 billion in AME stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $911.84 million in AME stock with ownership of nearly -18.961% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMETEK Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 270 institutional holders increased their position in AMETEK Inc. [NYSE:AME] by around 17,781,748 shares. Additionally, 362 investors decreased positions by around 17,633,136 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 163,787,515 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,202,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AME stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,821,341 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 2,214,674 shares during the same period.