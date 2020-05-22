Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] stock Downgrade by Northland Capital analyst, price target now $7.40

Akoustis Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AKTS] gained 3.40% on the last trading session, reaching $8.21 price per share at the time. Akoustis Technologies Inc. represents 36.26 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $293.75 million with the latest information. AKTS stock price has been found in the range of $7.80 to $8.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 789.81K shares, AKTS reached a trading volume of 1347273 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKTS shares is $10.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Akoustis Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $12, while Craig Hallum kept a Buy rating on AKTS stock. On February 05, 2019, analysts increased their price target for AKTS shares from 8 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akoustis Technologies Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 146.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11.

Trading performance analysis for AKTS stock

Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.88. With this latest performance, AKTS shares dropped by -1.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.11 for Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.72, while it was recorded at 7.91 for the last single week of trading, and 7.38 for the last 200 days.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1906.93 and a Gross Margin at -139.78. Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2026.89.

Return on Total Capital for AKTS is now -79.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -146.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.18. Additionally, AKTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS] managed to generate an average of -$324,978 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.40 and a Current Ratio set at 11.40.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Akoustis Technologies Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKTS.

An analysis of insider ownership at Akoustis Technologies Inc. [AKTS]

There are presently around $115 million, or 44.20% of AKTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKTS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,833,533, which is approximately 5.89% of the company’s market cap and around 14.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,666,924 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.23 million in AKTS stocks shares; and SILVERBACK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $9.51 million in AKTS stock with ownership of nearly 8.587% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akoustis Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Akoustis Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:AKTS] by around 2,646,718 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 2,948,838 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 8,901,528 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,497,084 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKTS stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,028,519 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,187,664 shares during the same period.