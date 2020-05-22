Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] stock Reiterated by Maxim Group analyst, price target now $4

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [NASDAQ: AEZS] closed the trading session at $1.14 on 05/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.95, while the highest price level was $1.25. The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.82 percent and weekly performance of 18.21 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.49 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 46.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 395.23K shares, AEZS reached to a volume of 1432812 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $7.50 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2017, representing the official price target for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $2, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on AEZS stock. On January 17, 2017, analysts increased their price target for AEZS shares from 7 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEZS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

AEZS stock trade performance evaluation

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.21. With this latest performance, AEZS shares gained by 46.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEZS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.28 for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7380, while it was recorded at 0.9821 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0877 for the last 200 days.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1820.11 and a Gross Margin at -36.28. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1135.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] managed to generate an average of -$728,829 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -63.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEZS.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 21.40% of AEZS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEZS stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 857,534, which is approximately 11.696% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC, holding 117,443 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in AEZS stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $0.09 million in AEZS stock with ownership of nearly -1.193% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [NASDAQ:AEZS] by around 105,935 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 190,549 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 928,772 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,225,256 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEZS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,961 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 126,610 shares during the same period.