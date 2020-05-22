Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] gain 28.29% so far this year. What now?

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ARPO] price surged by 2.85 percent to reach at $0.02. A sum of 1028173 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 713.31K shares. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $0.83 and dropped to a low of $0.76 until finishing in the latest session at $0.80.

The one-year ARPO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.0. The average equity rating for ARPO stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARPO shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARPO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86.

ARPO Stock Performance Analysis:

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.95. With this latest performance, ARPO shares gained by 11.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.31 for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6103, while it was recorded at 0.7675 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6167 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ARPO is now -47.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.47. Additionally, ARPO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.18.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.30 and a Current Ratio set at 13.30.

ARPO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARPO.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARPO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 27.20% of ARPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARPO stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 5,193,946, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 24.32% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,193,906 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.93 million in ARPO stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.35 million in ARPO stock with ownership of nearly 10.932% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ARPO] by around 153,097 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 1,200,834 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 6,429,283 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,783,214 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARPO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 53,241 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 1,167,948 shares during the same period.