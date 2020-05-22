Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM] fell -9.74% so far this year. What now?

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: ATNM] price surged by 8.03 percent to reach at $0.02. A sum of 13127251 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.61M shares. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $0.22 and dropped to a low of $0.18 until finishing in the latest session at $0.20.

The average equity rating for ATNM stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM]:

B. Riley FBR Inc. have made an estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 23, 2017, representing the official price target for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on ATNM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.01 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

ATNM Stock Performance Analysis:

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.29. With this latest performance, ATNM shares gained by 12.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATNM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.80 for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1903, while it was recorded at 0.1832 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2242 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -302.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -164.90.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

ATNM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATNM.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 8.90% of ATNM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATNM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,549,361, which is approximately -2.097% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,007,529 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.36 million in ATNM stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.22 million in ATNM stock with ownership of nearly 19.801% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:ATNM] by around 1,858,659 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 4,591,379 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 4,730,177 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,180,215 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATNM stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 468,011 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 869,945 shares during the same period.