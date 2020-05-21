Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] is -37.45% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ: WYNN] traded at a high on 05/20/20, posting a 5.89 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $86.86. The results of the trading session contributed to over 5330884 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Wynn Resorts Limited stands at 5.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.32%.

The market cap for WYNN stock reached $9.44 billion, with 106.66 million shares outstanding and 97.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.67M shares, WYNN reached a trading volume of 5330884 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WYNN shares is $114.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WYNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Wynn Resorts Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Wynn Resorts Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on WYNN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wynn Resorts Limited is set at 5.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for WYNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.46.

How has WYNN stock performed recently?

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.14. With this latest performance, WYNN shares gained by 23.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WYNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.47 for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.87, while it was recorded at 81.27 for the last single week of trading, and 108.21 for the last 200 days.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.83 and a Gross Margin at +29.03. Wynn Resorts Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.86.

Return on Total Capital for WYNN is now 8.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 608.12. Additionally, WYNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 588.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] managed to generate an average of $4,072 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Wynn Resorts Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wynn Resorts Limited posted 1.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.6/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WYNN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wynn Resorts Limited go to 52.00%.

Insider trade positions for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]

There are presently around $6,730 million, or 80.10% of WYNN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WYNN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 12,282,160, which is approximately -5.674% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,289,879 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $844.08 million in WYNN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $528.0 million in WYNN stock with ownership of nearly 4.921% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wynn Resorts Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 237 institutional holders increased their position in Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ:WYNN] by around 10,940,149 shares. Additionally, 253 investors decreased positions by around 12,155,696 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 58,941,481 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,037,326 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WYNN stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,217,274 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 3,428,525 shares during the same period.