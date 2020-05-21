Thursday, May 21, 2020
Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] Stock trading around $2.65 per share: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer
Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ: WKHS] traded at a high on 05/20/20, posting a 2.32 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.65. The results of the trading session contributed to over 2050896 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Workhorse Group Inc. stands at 9.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.92%.

The market cap for WKHS stock reached $187.20 million, with 68.47 million shares outstanding and 56.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, WKHS reached a trading volume of 2050896 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Workhorse Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Workhorse Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5 to $6, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on WKHS stock. On May 10, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for WKHS shares from 7 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Workhorse Group Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for WKHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1936.24.

How has WKHS stock performed recently?

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.33. With this latest performance, WKHS shares gained by 8.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WKHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.33 for Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.23, while it was recorded at 2.57 for the last single week of trading, and 2.99 for the last 200 days.

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] shares currently have an operating margin of -6338.12 and a Gross Margin at -1452.17. Workhorse Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9868.98.

Additionally, WKHS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 250.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 114.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] managed to generate an average of -$458,800 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Workhorse Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Workhorse Group Inc. posted -0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -166.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WKHS.

Insider trade positions for Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]

There are presently around $41 million, or 23.30% of WKHS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WKHS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,658,489, which is approximately 4.701% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; AROSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 2,025,377 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.25 million in WKHS stocks shares; and FIRST MANHATTAN CO, currently with $4.54 million in WKHS stock with ownership of nearly 4.93% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Workhorse Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ:WKHS] by around 3,360,734 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 2,519,903 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 9,934,299 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,814,936 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WKHS stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 764,961 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 790,290 shares during the same period.

