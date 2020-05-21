why Morgan Stanley [MS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $47.02

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] jumped around 1.73 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $41.06 at the close of the session, up 4.40%. Morgan Stanley stock is now -19.68% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MS Stock saw the intraday high of $41.25 and lowest of $40.0386 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 57.57, which means current price is +50.96% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 20.71M shares, MS reached a trading volume of 11964087 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Morgan Stanley [MS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $47.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $52 to $43. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 82.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 1.50.

How has MS stock performed recently?

Morgan Stanley [MS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.00. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 11.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.52 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.70, while it was recorded at 39.15 for the last single week of trading, and 44.60 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.41. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.79.

Return on Total Capital for MS is now 3.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Morgan Stanley [MS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 336.99. Additionally, MS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 248.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Morgan Stanley [MS] managed to generate an average of $149,625 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Morgan Stanley [MS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Morgan Stanley posted 1.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.14/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 0.05%.

Insider trade positions for Morgan Stanley [MS]

There are presently around $54,723 million, or 63.70% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately -1.431% of the company’s market cap and around 24.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 113,302,801 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.46 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.98 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly 2.871% of the company’s market capitalization.

491 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 97,321,224 shares. Additionally, 568 investors decreased positions by around 70,754,175 shares, while 167 investors held positions by with 1,223,312,541 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,391,387,940 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,997,676 shares, while 172 institutional investors sold positions of 7,301,442 shares during the same period.